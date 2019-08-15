Discovery (DISCK) Holder Act Ii Management LP Has Cut Position by $625,000 as Stock Declined; Cameco (CCJ) Shares Declined While Discovery Capital Management Upped Position by $4.53 Million

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 2.81 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 412,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 908,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 2.17 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 551,519 shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $36.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)