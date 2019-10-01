Discovery (DISCA) Shareholder Putnam Investments Raised Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Leisure Capital Management Increased Position

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 43.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 350,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.50 million, up from 805,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 406,471 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $226.4. About 12.13 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset Management Incorporated owns 55,971 shares or 4.59% of their US portfolio. Lynch Associates In invested in 2,174 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 16.62M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Jolley Asset Ltd Company holds 3% or 23,643 shares. Elkhorn Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 6,650 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv invested 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited has 29,621 shares. Lmr Llp invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 187.09M were reported by State Street Corporation. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 3.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 109,104 were accumulated by Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Meritage accumulated 3.78% or 187,445 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

