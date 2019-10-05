Discovery (DISCA) Shareholder General American Investors Company Decreased Holding by $5.40 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Upped Its Chefs Whse (CHEF) Stake by $6.07 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (CHEF) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 173,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The institutional investor held 781,112 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.39 million, up from 607,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Chefs Whse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 253,648 shares traded or 38.71% up from the average. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE – JOHN DEBENEDETTI HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD , EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; VACANT BOARD SEAT WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE SAYS DEBENEDETTI RESIGNED FROM BOARD; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 EPS 68c-EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCA) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 219,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73M, down from 399,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 3.22M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 40,000 shares to 216,800 shares, valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 35,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,137 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYSE:NYCB).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 57.69% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.52 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $412.40 million for 8.23 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold DISCA shares while 137 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 317.05 million shares or 1.87% more from 311.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Company owns 45,286 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 8,469 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc accumulated 0.29% or 1.59M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 234,997 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 62,834 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 0.37% or 811,319 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Parkside Natl Bank reported 159 shares. 220,690 were reported by Cambridge Finance Gru. Seizert Prtn Ltd Llc holds 2.53M shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.68% or 34,297 shares. J Goldman & Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). New South Cap Management Inc invested in 0.11% or 125,908 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc reported 0% stake.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.26 million shares to 21.96M shares, valued at $951.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 140,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $29,874 activity.