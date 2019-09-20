Discovery (DISCA) Shareholder General American Investors Company Cut Holding; Mackenzie Financial Upped Holding in Equity Residential (EQR) by $376,575

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 5,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 71,534 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, up from 66,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 1.06M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCA) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 219,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, down from 399,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 1.69M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York stated it has 0.4% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Vanguard Inc accumulated 48.37M shares. Ls Invest Advsr reported 22,884 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 7,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. And Buildings Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.75% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 305,910 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 33,585 shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Lasalle Mgmt Secs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.01M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 62,356 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 2,024 shares. Presima holds 0.24% or 20,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 216,988 shares. Hexavest has 0.51% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 509,507 shares. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,700 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 174 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 3,553 shares to 91,329 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 151,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,614 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 57.69% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.52 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $421.94 million for 8.10 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.33% negative EPS growth.