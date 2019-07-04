Discovery (DISCA) Share Value Declined While Leucadia National Has Lowered Stake by $2.12 Million; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $7.78 Million as Stock Value Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.92M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – A BREAK FEE OF EUR 250 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VODAFONE, IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, IF TRANSACTION DOES NOT COMPLETE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED COST AND CAPEX SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 535 MLN PER YEAR BEFORE INTEGRATION COSTS BY FIFTH YEAR POST COMPLETION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 04/04/2018 – Vodafone Warriors Launch Grandstand Millionaire Competition Through Game-Day Mobile App; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 05/04/2018 – Telefonica, Vodafone, BT, Hutchison Win in UK Mobile Airwaves Auction -Ofcom; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Le

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 62.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 78,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 125,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 1.68M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 879,795 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $71.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 1,086 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Alphaone Investment Ser Lc reported 0.83% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Pinnacle Partners Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 107,729 shares. The Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Zacks stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Amer holds 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 143,526 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.03% or 293,402 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability holds 66,600 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 24,594 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management owns 5,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.08% or 23,986 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 6,837 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $501.63M for 7.65 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.

