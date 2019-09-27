Discovery (DISCA) Share Value Declined While Ellington Management Group Has Lifted by $963,000 Its Holding; Dominion Energy (Call) (D) Stock Value Declined While Weiss Asset Management LP Cut Its Position by $10.01 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 377.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The hedge fund held 40,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 3.90M shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 460,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.57M, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 2.19M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 11,300 shares to 53,900 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 2.18 million shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $125.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.56 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.