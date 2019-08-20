Discovery (DISCA) Market Valuation Declined While Leucadia National Has Trimmed Its Holding; Seabridge Investment Advisors Stake In Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Was Lifted

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 62.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 78,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The hedge fund held 46,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 125,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 813,234 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 3.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 899,058 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset holds 2.5% or 130,712 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 0.1% or 1.52M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 16,312 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 200,742 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 59 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 62,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.07% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). The New Jersey-based Landscape Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 419 are held by Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department. Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 6,869 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 1,550 shares.

