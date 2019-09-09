Discovery (DISCA) Holder Rbf Capital Has Upped Its Position by $1.35 Million; Cacti Asset Management Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $5.49 Million; Valuation Declined

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $134.27. About 1.30 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 2.24 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares to 659,980 shares, valued at $33.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,317 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 76,007 shares to 135,893 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferroglobe Plc by 203,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,720 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

