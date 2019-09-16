Discovery (DISCA) Holder Putnam Investments Has Raised Its Position by $10.53 Million; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Swift Run Capital Management Raised Position

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 4.86 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 23/04/2018 – CITI ESTABLISHES SERVICE TO SUPPORT NEW SEC REGULATIONS; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 43.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 350,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.50M, up from 805,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 679,213 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 17,023 shares to 94,760 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 6,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,993 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).