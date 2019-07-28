Discovery (DISCA) Holder Northpointe Capital Lifted Its Stake by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped by $15.60 Million Its Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.10M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 37,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 118,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 2.81 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph

