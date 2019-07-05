Discovery (DISCA) Holder Leucadia National Cut Its Stake by $2.12 Million; As Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Decreased by $4.35 Million Its Position

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 3.42 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 62.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 78,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 125,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 1.68M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.98M for 20.36 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.15M shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt holds 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 28,324 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 52,964 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has 0.24% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 115,073 are held by Mutual Of America Management Lc. Fjarde Ap holds 278,930 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 19,526 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 0.15% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 20,870 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 96 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 1.68% or 56,000 shares. Kensico Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 4.14% or 5.66 million shares. Td Asset owns 286,793 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 21,304 shares.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $501.63 million for 7.65 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bislett Management Ltd Llc has invested 6.91% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 12.60M are owned by Cap Rech Global Investors. Northeast Mgmt stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 11,698 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. 2.19 million are owned by Private Mgmt Inc. Hartford Investment Management has 39,218 shares. Seizert Prns has 2.96 million shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co has 0.51% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Diversified Invest Strategies Lc reported 285,200 shares. Westport Asset Incorporated accumulated 10,584 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated invested 0.04% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Zacks Investment Management invested in 48,178 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Co has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

