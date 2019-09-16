Discovery (DISCA) Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Upped Position; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position Has Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management Llc

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 167% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 57,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 91,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 869,194 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 31,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.81M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 494,938 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,005 shares to 294,187 shares, valued at $63.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 866,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Presima Inc has 0.37% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 350,281 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.13% or 286,300 shares in its portfolio. 37,020 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.03% stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). First Interstate Natl Bank, Montana-based fund reported 60 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 1.94 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Architects has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pnc Finance Services Gp Inc holds 2,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Honeywell Intl Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 86,942 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold DISCA shares while 137 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 317.05 million shares or 1.87% more from 311.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New South Management reported 125,908 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1.73M shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 50,228 shares. Proshare Lc invested in 40,307 shares. Act Ii Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 3.64% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). S Muoio And Ltd Llc reported 86,492 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed Financial reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 462,246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.61% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Fin Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 11,266 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors invested in 0.35% or 19,574 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,475 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 512,846 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $161.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,016 shares to 9,973 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 5,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,420 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA).