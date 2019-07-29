Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) Market Valuation Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowered Stake by $1.16 Million; Celanese Del (CE) Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.75 Million

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 98,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 2.81M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 17,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 23,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 683,427 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares to 11,930 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 3.73M are owned by Citadel Advisors Lc. Bridges Investment Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 2.18M are owned by Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp. Vantage Invest Ltd Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 312,700 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 540,000 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 81,250 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 12,965 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 43,835 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,466 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Madison Invest Inc has invested 0.34% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 500,494 shares. Salem Counselors accumulated 0% or 450 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 178,609 shares.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $495.63 million for 7.95 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2019: NKE, WMT, MCD, DISCA, CVS, KO, BA, BC – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Valley confab arrives as media/tech consolidation rolls on – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 per share – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.