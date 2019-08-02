Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $1.16 Million; Montag A & Associates Holds Stake in Fiserv (FISV)

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 79.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 104,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 236,586 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.89M, up from 131,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.66. About 4.76 million shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 98,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 3.43M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 76,507 shares to 163,054 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $495.93 million for 7.56 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 323,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart has 0.82% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 103,286 shares. North Corporation has 0.07% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 49,575 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northpointe Limited accumulated 1.33% or 156,189 shares. Pennsylvania has 0.03% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 500,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Johnson Inv Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 16,636 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 200,742 shares. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 312,700 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc stated it has 445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Ltd Liability Co invested in 60,200 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 450,000 were accumulated by Bislett Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 32,678 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 52,501 shares. Dudley And Shanley Inc reported 346,750 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation New York reported 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carlson Capital Management holds 2,560 shares. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership holds 985,425 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh reported 3.88% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd accumulated 167,511 shares. Camarda Advsrs holds 0% or 6 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp invested in 0.05% or 2,309 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.05% or 827,319 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants holds 0.58% or 97,965 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Corporation has 1.63% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 84,600 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 42,845 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Msci Information Tech (FTEC) by 19,917 shares to 12,869 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,019 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).