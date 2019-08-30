Discovery Communications New (DISCK) Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Check Capital Management Decreased Its American Express (AXP) Position by $1.89 Million; Valuation Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Discovery Communications New (DISCK) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 46,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 486,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, down from 532,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Discovery Communications New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 1.42 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK)

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 17,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 542,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.27M, down from 559,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $120.15. About 1.25M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares to 177,000 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration holds 76,800 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 1,155 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Inc Ny has 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Ltd reported 2,911 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Corp invested in 0.02% or 3,854 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested in 7,220 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,500 shares. M&R Cap Management holds 3,361 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tower Llc (Trc) reported 10,284 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 56,385 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bancorporation Trust accumulated 3,933 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 6.92% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 82,947 shares. Private Trust Na stated it has 6,928 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 14.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

