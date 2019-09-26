Discovery Communications Class A (DISCA) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Upped Its Holding; Cardinal Health Com (CAH) Stake Held by Seizert Capital Partners Llc

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 7,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 29,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 22,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 2.46 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Discovery Communications Class A (DISCA) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 117,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 103,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Discovery Communications Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 4.26 million shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 12,095 shares to 161,160 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC) by 195,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 160,368 shares. Massachusetts-based Grimes And has invested 0.12% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 346,338 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 81,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 0.03% or 87,031 shares. Bangor National Bank has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Stifel has 1.34 million shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 124,138 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 2,720 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 1.25% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cap Investment Advsr Limited Co holds 0.05% or 20,356 shares. 30,082 were reported by Creative Planning. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 8,320 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 2.04 million shares.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 15,166 shares to 56,912 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,704 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).