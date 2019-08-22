Discovery Communications A (DISCA) Stake Has Boosted by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky; Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raised Transcanada (TRP) Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.04 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 750,843 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES A LOT OF DISRUPTION ACROSS ENERGY VALUE CHAIN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Discovery Communications A (DISCA) by 3289.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 539,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 555,386 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01M, up from 16,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Discovery Communications A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 2.49M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,000 shares to 58,823 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,872 shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 26,386 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 436 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 92,053 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd has 1.93M shares. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Fil Ltd holds 119 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Capwealth Advsr holds 221,910 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 1.38M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

