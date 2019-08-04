Discovery Com Ser C (DISCK) Position Maintained by Intrepid Capital Management Inc; Lynch & Associates Has Lifted Stake in Intl Bus Machines (IBM)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 17,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 67,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 49,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 2.28 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intl Bus Machines Corp (IBM) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 44,824 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 42,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intl Bus Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 126.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL) by 290,235 shares to 685,575 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 35,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,169 shares, and cut its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.