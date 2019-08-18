Discovery Com Ser C (DISCK) Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Increased Stake by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Grandfield & Dodd Has Increased Trimble (TRMB) Position by $496,200

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) by 4840.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 48,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 49,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 1,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 2.47 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 12,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 295,164 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 282,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 837,304 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trimble Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMB); 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 211,522 shares to 102,293 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 40,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,939 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 19,721 were accumulated by Bessemer Group. Twin Tree Management Lp invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Aviva Public Limited Company owns 94,659 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 97,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Moreover, Bp Pcl has 0.05% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 262,063 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd accumulated 98,300 shares. 2.77 million were reported by Geode Capital Lc. The Illinois-based Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). World Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,324 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 37 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 286,175 shares.