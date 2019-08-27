Discovery Class C (DISCK) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lifted Holding by $1.00 Million as Market Value Declined; Pittenger & Anderson Stake In Fedex (FDX) Was Has Lifted

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 25,188 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 21,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $152.49. About 1.25M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (DISCK) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 40,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.09 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Discovery Inc. Class C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 1.78 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancfirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) by 11,977 shares to 82,588 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 37,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 602,659 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Management Inc has 0.33% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,350 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 2% or 68,497 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors accumulated 0.41% or 6,805 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Dept accumulated 19,608 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Incorporated Lc has 0.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pitcairn Com holds 0.04% or 2,283 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,700 shares. Hallmark Mgmt reported 3,220 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 2.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stephens Ar holds 74,782 shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 1,382 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Motco stated it has 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 10 accumulated 11,882 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Moreover, Northern has 0.13% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 52,309 shares to 44,870 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 8,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,172 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).