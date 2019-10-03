Discovery Cl C (DISCK) Holding Has Boosted by New South Capital Management Inc; As State Street (STT) Shares Declined, Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Lifted Holding by $11.53 Million

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 205,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.37M, up from 853,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 904,129 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q EPS $1.62; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Cl C (DISCK) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 28,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 125,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 97,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Cl C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 1.79M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 5,437 shares. Reilly Finance accumulated 327 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ww Asset Management reported 25,920 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 7,782 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 54,247 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Paragon Capital Management Limited stated it has 4,291 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Coastline Tru holds 5,955 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 1,102 shares. Advisory Service Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 5,588 shares. First Personal Financial Services holds 19 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 760 shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46,692 shares to 337,317 shares, valued at $62.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 935,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,566 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. O HANLEY RONALD P had bought 7,000 shares worth $353,010.