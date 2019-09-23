Discovery Cl C (DISCK) Holder New South Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $787,164; Sage Therapeutics Cambrid Com Stk (SAGE) Holding Boosted by Sivik Global Healthcare Llc

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk (SAGE) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 17,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $161.83. About 169,817 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 09/05/2018 – Sage lntacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%); 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: FY18 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Revised to 7% from 8%; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Recurring Revenue Slower Than Expected; 2H Outlook Stronger; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – CEdMA Honors Sage as Leader in Educational Services With 2018 Impact Award; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Priority Review Status Expected to Accelerate Review Period; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Cl C (DISCK) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 28,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 125,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 97,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Cl C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 1.38M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 95,847 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $33.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 56,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Senator Investment Group Lp invested in 150,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Incorporated owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,035 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 94,800 shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,616 shares. 20,000 are owned by Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,387 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors has 16,170 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 7,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 15,039 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has 0.13% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). First Personal Fincl holds 143 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 222,255 shares.

