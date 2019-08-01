Discovery Capital Management Upped Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG); Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Holding Upped by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 44.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 243,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68M, up from 168,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $103.43. About 1.47 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 850,411 shares traded or 260.38% up from the average. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 27,057 shares to 169,008 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harborone Bancorp by 133,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,394 shares, and cut its stake in Indepndnt Bk Mi (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs holds 9,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 77,804 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 1.04 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 1,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na invested 0.13% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Invesco Ltd reported 141,451 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research holds 0% or 14,065 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). First Mercantile Trust Company reported 2,820 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Llc invested in 66,829 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 21 are owned by Parkside Bancorp.

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies To Merge – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rudolph Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTEC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ AGN, DFRG, PCMI, RTEC – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rudolph Technologies Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DNBF, RTEC, and SHRC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FANG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Forecast 10% Upside For The Holdings of SPXT – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow and Nasdaq close at record highs amid expectations for the Fed to lower rates – CNBC” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RCL, FANG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,600 shares to 6,870 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,261 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc owns 1.38 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited owns 11,091 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 35,105 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 31,320 are held by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. 21,483 are held by Wesbanco Fincl Bank. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc reported 4,805 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 9,170 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Penn Capital Management Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,347 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0.54% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 1,600 shares.