Discovery Capital Management Trimmed Intelsat S A (I) Position By $6.14 Million; Johnson Investment Counsel Lifted Baxter International (BAX) Holding By $516,537

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Baxter International (BAX) stake by 63.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc acquired 6,377 shares as Baxter International (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 16,355 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 9,978 last quarter. Baxter International now has $43.78B valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $85.74. About 1.92M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 6.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 409,102 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Discovery Capital Management Llc holds 6.10M shares with $95.51M value, down from 6.51 million last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 574,377 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 14,239 shares. Boys Arnold has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Diversified Tru reported 42,508 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 5,293 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,591 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.03% or 16,355 shares. North Star Invest has 0.07% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa accumulated 0.04% or 62,186 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 21,062 shares. Fil Limited invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 208,625 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Natl Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) stake by 12,427 shares to 15,471 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 4,575 shares and now owns 125,659 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Companies Incor (NYSE:MMC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Intelsat Stock Jumped 16.4% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Intelsat’s (NYSE:I) Lovely 712% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intelsat Announces Successful Launch of Intelsat 39 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “How Investors Can Approach Volatility, According to NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.