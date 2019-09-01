Discovery Capital Management Stake in Intelsat S A (I) Has Trimmed by $6.14 Million; Biglari Capital Cut Its Investors Title Co (ITIC) Holding by $2.34 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 409,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 6.10 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.51 million, down from 6.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $147.2. About 5,724 shares traded or 98.47% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,722 shares to 6,016 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ).

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81 million and $835.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

