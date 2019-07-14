Discovery Capital Management Stake in Intelsat S A (I) Decreased by $6.14 Million; As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Market Value Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Increased Its Holding

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 409,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.10 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.51M, down from 6.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 1.34M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 45.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 204,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 657,848 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 453,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 345,783 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.12 million shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $58.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 412,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.