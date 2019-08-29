Discovery Capital Management Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Has Lowered by $49.27 Million as Share Price Declined; As Ii Vi (IIVI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 364,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 423,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.31M, down from 787,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 3.08M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 510,402 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Waypoint Residentl (Prn) by 31.56 million shares to 33.56 million shares, valued at $44.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alberton Acquisition Corp by 103,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

