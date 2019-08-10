Discovery Capital Management Raised Its Cameco (CCJ) Position by $4.53 Million; Stock Price Declined; Sectoral Asset Management Has Boosted Stemline Therapeut (STML) Holding by $6.69 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 412,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 908,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 2.52M shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeut (STML) by 1434.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 557,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 596,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 38,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.33% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 1.94 million shares traded or 292.69% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 409,102 shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $95.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 217,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,318 shares to 34,488 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 113,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,513 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.01% or 3,100 shares. Moreover, Amer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). C Grp A S stated it has 358,082 shares. Knott David M has invested 0.81% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 15,263 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 500 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Pier Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 639,582 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 6,788 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 11,873 shares. Mangrove Prns owns 636,513 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 30,738 shares. Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 55,294 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 20,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio.