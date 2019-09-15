Discovery Capital Management Raised Cameco (CCJ) Stake by $926,000; Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake Boosted by National Pension Service

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 92,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 2.00 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

National Pension Service increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 76,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 420,268 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.93 million, up from 343,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 3.42 million shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 191,443 shares to 5.91M shares, valued at $114.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 767,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.42% or 166,668 shares. The France-based Tobam has invested 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Axa reported 123,555 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 0.07% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,910 shares stake. Twin Tree LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Paragon Cap Ltd has 5,015 shares. Scotia Inc has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited reported 14,882 shares. Midas Management Corp holds 2.01% or 57,500 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Management holds 0.03% or 2,886 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt LP has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Eqis Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 2,911 shares. Decatur Capital owns 121,255 shares.