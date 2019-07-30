Discovery Capital Management Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT); International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Has Boosted Position by $1.46 Million as Share Value Declined

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 176.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 184,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 289,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.14M, up from 104,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $140.82. About 10.25M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 50.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 10,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,987 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 20,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.48M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Management reported 4,687 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Management reported 11,978 shares. Glenview Bancorp Trust Dept has invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kbc Gru Nv has 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,956 are held by Parkside State Bank. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1,469 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 8,507 shares. Pecaut holds 725 shares. 1,430 were reported by Edgestream Ptnrs Lp. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc owns 7.20 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Clarkston Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.17% or 249,022 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Com reported 50,811 shares stake. Montag A And Associates reported 34,850 shares stake. Arbor Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 0.09% stake.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,777 shares to 69,795 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,404 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IBM Closes Its $34 Billion Red Hat Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 101,000 shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $162.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 986,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,448 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).