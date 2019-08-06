Discovery Capital Management Lowered Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Stock Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Upped Position

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 612,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.35M, down from 629,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 833,559 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO SAYS S/TMUS DEAL IS BAD NEWS FOR COMPETITORS: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Is Getting Advice From Former Trump Aide Lewandowski Amid Proposed Takeover; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile slide after megamerger announcement; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $897.98M for 18.52 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,722 shares to 6,016 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.