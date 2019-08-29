Discovery Capital Management Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding as Share Value Declined; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.51 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 217,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 82,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 8.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, down from 141,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 153,157 shares. Monetta Fincl holds 4.67% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.45 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 4.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Baltimore has 3.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 150,916 shares. 2,796 are held by Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cooperman Leon G has 245,705 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 5.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.14M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 1.72% or 8.93M shares. Check Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ca has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,842 shares. Advsr Lc holds 92,111 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Tru Investment reported 5.51% stake. Rwwm Inc holds 8.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,956 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 128,669 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 3.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.