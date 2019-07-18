Discovery Capital Management Lifted Its Embraer S A (ERJ) Position; Forty Seven (FTSV) Shorts Increased By 16.73%

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) had an increase of 16.73% in short interest. FTSV’s SI was 1.14M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.73% from 974,500 shares previously. With 98,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s short sellers to cover FTSV’s short positions. The SI to Forty Seven Inc’s float is 7.6%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 2.28 million shares traded or 869.78% up from the average. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased Embraer S A (ERJ) stake by 6.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Discovery Capital Management Llc acquired 62,100 shares as Embraer S A (ERJ)’s stock declined 9.80%. The Discovery Capital Management Llc holds 991,930 shares with $18.86 million value, up from 929,830 last quarter. Embraer S A now has $3.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 250,554 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ’18 GUIDANCE FOR JETS DELIVERIES; 03/05/2018 – Embraer: Contract Has a Value of $705M; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER HAS SEEN GROWING INTEREST FROM COS. IN E2 JETS: CEO; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – EMBRAER SELLS 4 MORE LEGACY 650E BUSINESS JETS TO AIR HAMBURG; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $274.39 million. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc.

Among 2 analysts covering Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Embraer had 6 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of ERJ in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co.

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 17,000 shares to 612,900 valued at $42.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Opera Ltd stake by 130,190 shares and now owns 444,810 shares. Ishares Inc (EWZ) was reduced too.