Discovery Capital Management Increases Holding in Cameco (CCJ); Verition Fund Management Has Lifted Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $1.55 Million; Share Value Declined

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 412,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 908,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71 million shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 143.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 19,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 32,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 13,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 2.76M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap stated it has 1,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na accumulated 60,349 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Community State Bank Na holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 792,860 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.74% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 1,234 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Sol invested in 0.09% or 4,061 shares. 26,593 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Stevens Mgmt LP invested 0.65% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Creative Planning holds 20,528 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 5,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 128,091 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 304,880 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HEXO Corp to transfer listing to the New York Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vertical Capital: Steep Discount But Complex History – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 5,559 shares to 4,972 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,555 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tax Court of Canada Releases Decision on Cameco Cost Application – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: GPRK, CCJ, CCO.TO, CRZO, CPE, NOVT – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Growing Interest In Nuclear Power Will Rejuvenate Cameco – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.