Discovery Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Embraer S A (ERJ) by $1.18 Million as Valuation Declined; Bell State Bank & Trust Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.89 Million as Shares Rose

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 62,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 991,930 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, up from 929,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 270,888 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 19/04/2018 – Belta: Belarusian air carrier Belavia receives new Embraer aircraft; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: U.S. STEEL TARIFF HAS NO IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ NET $58.3M, EST. $133.0M; 16/04/2018 – Embraer Delivers 14 Comml and 11 Executive Jets in 1Qof 2018; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: $50M IN KC-390 ADDITIONAL COSTS AFFECTED 2017 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 24,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 43,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 551,519 shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $36.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 217,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Cap Prtn Llc has invested 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A holds 45,226 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 3.75% or 80,108 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Llc has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited invested in 1.02% or 1.31M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arbor Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 9,123 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Mngmt has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&T Savings Bank reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Research And Management reported 30,423 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.54% or 2.45M shares in its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers reported 5.85% stake. Srs Inv Limited Liability Com reported 1.97M shares or 5.24% of all its holdings. 13.20M were reported by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company. Associated Banc owns 583,924 shares.