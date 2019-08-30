Discovery Capital Management Holds Position in Yandex N V (YNDX); Carroll Financial Associates Has Boosted Its Novo (NVO) Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 557.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 9,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 11,436 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 1,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 177,894 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN FOR HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda(R); 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 26/03/2018 – FDA approves inclusion of data from safety outcomes trial in the Tresiba® label; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 20/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 5%

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37M, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 156,969 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,600 shares to 6,870 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opera Ltd by 130,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,810 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.