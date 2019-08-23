Discovery Capital Management Holding in Parsley Energy (PE) Lowered by $5.61 Million as Share Value Declined; Raymond James Financial Com (RJF) Position Has Upped by Pinebridge Investments Lp

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc Com (RJF) by 2674.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 15,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 15,786 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.2. About 750,814 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 295,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.88 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 4.84M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc Com (NYSE:CAG) by 697,978 shares to 219,151 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 (NYSE:CCL) by 210,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,466 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc Com (NYSE:BURL).

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James Q3 brokerage, i-banking revenue fall Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Financial goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests LP reported 0.06% stake. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 337,775 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 70 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Raymond James And has 0.06% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Glenmede Trust Na has 491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Williams Jones Associate Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Valley Natl Advisers Inc owns 0.07% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 2,951 shares. Moreover, National Pension has 0.06% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 179,173 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Systematic Mgmt LP reported 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 399,329 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 1.56 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company holds 0.06% or 125,018 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 2,386 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 66,776 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Etrade Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 26,113 shares. Agf Investments Inc stated it has 119,271 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 92,440 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Company holds 54,304 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Icon Advisers invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.