Discovery Capital Management Has Upped Cameco (CCJ) Holding By $926,000; Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Sellers Increased By 0.41% Their Shorts

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Discovery Capital Management Llc acquired 92,600 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Discovery Capital Management Llc holds 1.41M shares with $15.15 million value, up from 1.32M last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 1.80 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) had an increase of 0.41% in short interest. AXDX’s SI was 15.46M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.41% from 15.40 million shares previously. With 203,000 avg volume, 76 days are for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s short sellers to cover AXDX’s short positions. The SI to Accelerate Diagnostics Inc’s float is 51.93%. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 172,165 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 27.92 million shares or 7.98% more from 25.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 604 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company accumulated 27,799 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 19,070 shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 363,274 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 550,046 shares. 348,805 were accumulated by Selkirk Mgmt Llc. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 54,204 shares. Cannell Peter B accumulated 1.12M shares or 0.97% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 1.17 million shares. 102,626 are held by Citadel Advisors Llc. Hanseatic Mgmt Services holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Artal Gru Sa reported 0.42% stake. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 32 shares.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012.

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 4,115 shares to 13,745 valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) stake by 191,443 shares and now owns 5.91M shares. Lyft Inc was reduced too.

