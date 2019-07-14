Discovery Capital Management Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $8.69 Million; Stock Price Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 147,101 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 137,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cambridge Tru reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5.97M shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 215,242 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). North Mgmt reported 12,084 shares stake. Scotia invested 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp reported 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meyer Handelman Company holds 0.31% or 111,153 shares in its portfolio. 174,717 are owned by Beacon Fincl Gru. Janney Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.57% or 202,444 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc owns 56,699 shares. Perkins Management Inc has invested 0.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares to 236,376 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability has 1,245 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 31,073 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,219 shares. St Germain D J holds 484 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,375 shares. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 908,167 shares or 6.13% of the stock. North Star Investment Mgmt reported 12,145 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 100,501 shares. Diversified Tru Company accumulated 0.28% or 3,265 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 300 shares stake. Palisades Hudson Asset LP holds 0.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 770 shares. Goelzer Mngmt Inc reported 1,026 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,681 were reported by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Grimes & reported 1,613 shares.

