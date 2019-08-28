Discovery Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined; Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Stock Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $9.14 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 81,977 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 217,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 82,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.05. About 2.50 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Alibaba Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Yahoo News” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Jefferies says to buy Alibaba now, but traders disagree – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 1.12 million shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $51.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 47,578 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 7,640 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 282 shares. Prudential Finance accumulated 26,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 38,802 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 8,605 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 9,261 shares in its portfolio. 4.09M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 10,165 shares. Kistler owns 505 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc has 857,920 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.02% or 444,664 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 4,634 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsr.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,472 shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $128.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 49,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.