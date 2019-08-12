Discovery Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Embraer S A (ERJ) by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Rose; Franklin Res (BEN) Stock Price Declined While Korea Investment Has Increased Holding

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 62,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 991,930 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, up from 929,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 395,377 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO DELIVER 105-125 EXECUTIVE JETS IN 2018 -FILING; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Rev $992M; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER SEES SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT IN EXECUTIVE JETS MARKET; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 490,752 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26 million, up from 471,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 4.80 million shares traded or 68.86% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 188,900 shares to 69,600 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 115,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,749 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Templeton Global Income Fund (â€œGIMâ€) Announces Distribution – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Resources: Proven Long-Term Play – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Team Change – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 217,100 shares to 82,900 shares, valued at $15.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,261 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).