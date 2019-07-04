Discovery Capital Management Has Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Position by $4.96 Million; Share Price Rose; Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Share Value Declined While Aqr Capital Management Has Decreased by $769,006 Its Holding

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 20,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,455 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 93,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 528,209 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 29/05/2018 – Nutrien Proposes Placement of SQM Series B Shrs in an Auction Process on the Santiago Stk Exchange; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS SALE PROCESS OF EQUITY STAKES IN SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billion; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 24/05/2018 – SQM Publishes First Quarter 2018 Results; 13/04/2018 – LSR GROUP LSRG.MM SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES OF 840 TH SQM IN 2018, UP 31% VS 2017 – PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – Chile Seeks Antitrust Intervention in Tianqi Bid for SQM Stake; 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien; 06/04/2018 – SQM sees lithium prices up 20 pct first half 2018, then falling; 17/05/2018 – Chile gov’t to respect FNE regulator ruling on Tianqi – minister

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 551,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.61 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.07 million, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 07/03/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED THE RESERVOIR; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.02M for 19.60 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 227,168 shares to 715,673 shares, valued at $54.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 116,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 22.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 62,100 shares to 991,930 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI).

