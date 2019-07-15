Discovery Capital Management Has Lifted Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake by $38.24 Million as Stock Value Rose; Voya Financial (VOYA) Valuation Rose While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $1.49 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37 million, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 802,506 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 313,765 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA)

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 1.07 million shares to 256,261 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 217,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89M for 9.89 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

