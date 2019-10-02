Discovery Capital Management Has Lifted T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $10.39 Million; Lee Danner & Bass Trimmed Its Stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) as Valuation Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 7,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 151,006 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.09 million, down from 158,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.59. About 5.42 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 140,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 753,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.85M, up from 612,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 2.10M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 29/04/2018 – Full story: T-Mobile announces merger with Sprint in $26B deal; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 30/04/2018 – DealBook: Sprint and T-Mobile Try Again, but Antitrust Hurdles Remain the Same; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,400 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyft Inc by 194,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,440 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mrj Capital has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Oz Management Limited Partnership stated it has 742,598 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company holds 661,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 254,014 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 2.69M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 20 shares. Coastline Trust owns 4,500 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability Company reported 28,285 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 2,002 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 75 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 10,479 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brinker reported 15,547 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.