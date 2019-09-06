Discovery Capital Management Has Increased Position in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $38.24 Million as Share Value Rose; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Market Valuation Declined While Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Upped by $6.27 Million Its Stake

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.89M market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 2.43 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37 million, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 973,146 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.32 million were accumulated by Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn. Putnam Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 46,072 shares. Huntington National Bank has 328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 38,230 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 74,775 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 89,740 are owned by Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 182,025 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 113,243 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Communications reported 66,282 shares. Two Sigma Llc holds 11,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 43,659 shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.

