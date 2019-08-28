Discovery Capital Management Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $21.61 Million as Stock Rose; Timucuan Asset Management Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Lifted by $330,408

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 8,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.00M, up from 3.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 3.54 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 176.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 184,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 289,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.14 million, up from 104,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 5.68 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forte Cap Adv has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Asset Tx has invested 2.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community National Bank & Trust Na invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mngmt One holds 3.89 million shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 6.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Patten Gp Incorporated has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,669 shares. Beach Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 20,340 shares for 4.31% of their portfolio. Hall Kathryn A owns 5,861 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.25M shares. Wealthquest Corp holds 13,613 shares. Sei reported 5.09 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 91,591 shares or 5.69% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc owns 78,586 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,600 shares to 6,870 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 295,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 1.15M shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. 198,200 are held by Comgest Glob Investors Sas. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gladius Mngmt LP invested in 0% or 91,601 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 7,196 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,579 shares. Leavell Inv reported 105,065 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 398,424 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt holds 1,720 shares. Md Sass Invsts Services stated it has 4.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Qs Investors Limited Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 0.73% or 14.90 million shares. Country Club Tru Com Na holds 13,475 shares. Freshford Cap Mgmt reported 937,618 shares.