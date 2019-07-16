Discovery Capital Management Has Increased Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $7.54 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Bailard Position in Black Hills (BKH) Decreased by $318,200

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,070 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 14,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 98,500 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 30.80% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCERNED WITH LETTER OF INTEREST RELATED TO RELATIVELY LOW VALUATION ASSIGNED TO CO’S ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SAYS NO INTEREST IN SELLING UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS – IN RESPONSE TO INTEREST TO ACQUIRE COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY, DIVESTITURE OF UTILITY ASSETS IS “INCONSISTENT” WITH CORPORATE STRATEGY; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% Position in Black Hills; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CO HAS NO INTEREST IN SELLING COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ACKNOWLEDGE RECEIPT OF LETTER EXPRESSING INTEREST IN ACQUIRING BLACK HILLS ENERGY’S COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board; 11/04/2018 – Wyoming PSC: April 11, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) has authorized Black Hills Energy (BHE or the; 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD – COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF HISTORIC DATA HAS IDENTIFIED FOUR DISTINCT ZONES OF GOLD MINERALISATION AT ITS 100% OWNED BLACK HILLS LICENCE

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 44.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 243,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68 million, up from 168,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $103.11. About 787,495 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opera Ltd by 130,190 shares to 444,810 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,261 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $150,317 activity.

Analysts await Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. BKH’s profit will be $27.77 million for 43.40 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Black Hills Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.41% negative EPS growth.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,800 shares to 44,715 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 122,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).