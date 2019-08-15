Discovery Capital Management Has Increased By $7.54 Million Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake; Tucows Has 1.28 Sentiment

Tucows Inc (TCX) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 41 funds started new or increased positions, while 32 decreased and sold stock positions in Tucows Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 6.11 million shares, down from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Tucows Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 27 Increased: 26 New Position: 15.

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 44.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Discovery Capital Management Llc acquired 74,700 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Discovery Capital Management Llc holds 243,100 shares with $24.68M value, up from 168,400 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $95.69. About 1.26 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $155.11’s average target is 62.10% above currents $95.69 stock price. Diamondback had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Williams Capital Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital.

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased Tencent Music Entmt Group stake by 986,852 shares to 646,448 valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (EWZ) stake by 1.07 million shares and now owns 256,261 shares. Opera Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 127,900 shares. At Bancorporation reported 21,334 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel has 0.86% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Envestnet Asset owns 21,423 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 16,176 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund invested in 0.07% or 3,072 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc accumulated 0% or 3,089 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 5,112 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.05% or 5,837 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 76,450 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com owns 84 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 1,600 shares stake.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Stice Travis D. bought 4,186 shares worth $399,968. On Friday, March 8 Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 5,313 shares.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company has market cap of $506.94 million. It operates in two divisions, Network Access Services and Domain Services. It has a 33.74 P/E ratio. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 13.1% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. for 1.18 million shares. Osmium Partners Llc owns 160,278 shares or 11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pembroke Management Ltd has 2.89% invested in the company for 261,409 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc has invested 1.59% in the stock. Cls Investments Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 583,000 shares.