Discovery Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Intelsat S A (I) by $6.14 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Stake by $4.86 Million

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp analyzed 118,559 shares as the company's stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 409,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 6.10M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.51M, down from 6.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.20 million shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,700 shares to 243,100 shares, valued at $24.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 563,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 365,025 shares to 496,665 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.