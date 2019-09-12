Discovery Capital Management Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $3.45 Million; Shares Declined; Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Cut by $3.14 Million as Stock Price Declined

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 20,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 62,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, down from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $178.53. About 2.07 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 1.07 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: QUALCOMM CEO RECEIVED 665.9M VOTES FOR BOARD

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Michael Burry’s GameStop Tumbles on Weak Comp Sales Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 92,600 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 2.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 36.58 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15 million and $242.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.63M for 35.96 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.